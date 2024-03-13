Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $204.15 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average is $190.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

