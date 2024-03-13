Brokerages Set Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Target Price at C$5.54

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$5.06 on Wednesday. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$2.54 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

(Get Free Report

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.