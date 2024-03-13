Brokerages Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target at $31.60

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Avidity Biosciences
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 944,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1,828.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 711,532 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 636,583 shares during the period.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.72. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avidity Biosciences
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.