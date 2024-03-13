Brokerages Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target at $31.60

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $633,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,207.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,704.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 944,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1,828.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 711,532 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 636,583 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.72. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.