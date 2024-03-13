Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$83.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$77.32 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$52.94 and a 1 year high of C$78.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.52.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

