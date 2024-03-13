Brunner (LON:BUT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,285 ($16.46) and last traded at GBX 1,282.77 ($16.44), with a volume of 22381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,265 ($16.21).

Specifically, insider James Sharp purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($16.31) per share, with a total value of £1,922.23 ($2,462.82). Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunner alerts:

Brunner Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £540.03 million, a PE ratio of 2,811.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,118.32.

Brunner Increases Dividend

Brunner Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Brunner’s previous dividend of $5.55. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,111.11%.

(Get Free Report)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.