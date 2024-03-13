BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the February 14th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BT Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

BTBD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,362. The company has a market cap of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.51. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.19% of BT Brands worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

