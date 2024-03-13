Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 1,510.8% in February

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 1,510.8% from the February 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY remained flat at $16.34 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,948. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

