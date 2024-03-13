Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.69.

NYSE:BURL opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $227.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

