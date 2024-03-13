Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.70

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.44, with a volume of 10447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cadre by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

