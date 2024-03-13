Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Calavo Growers stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $554.29 million, a PE ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

