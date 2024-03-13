Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

