Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

