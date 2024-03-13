Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.88

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 140755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

