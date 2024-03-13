Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ):

3/5/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$102.00 to C$106.00.

3/1/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$90.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$98.58. The stock had a trading volume of 784,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a market cap of C$107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$98.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total transaction of C$4,351,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,324 shares of company stock valued at $39,341,292. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

