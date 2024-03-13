Cannell Capital LLC Sells 395,184 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its holdings in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,079 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after selling 395,184 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketWise were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.06 million, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. MarketWise, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.62.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About MarketWise

(Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.