Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. In related news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

CS stock opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

