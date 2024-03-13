Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.97

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.97 and last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 545211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.
In other news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. In other news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
