CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.35

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from CAR Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.
CAR Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51.
About CAR Group
