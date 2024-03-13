Cardinal Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE CJ traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.76. 94,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

