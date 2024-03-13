Carmignac Gestion Increases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

