Carmignac Gestion Sells 13,106 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,918. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

