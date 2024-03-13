Carmignac Gestion Sells 26,000 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned about 1.13% of Niu Technologies worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 198,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIU opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

