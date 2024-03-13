Carmignac Gestion Sells 804 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 71,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 142,983 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $380.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.82. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.