Carmignac Gestion Takes $741,000 Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 0.4% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endava by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Endava by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Endava Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DAVA opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

