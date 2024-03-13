Carmignac Gestion Takes Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in WNS by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

