Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $76.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $90.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,071,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 280,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,080.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,515 shares of company stock worth $5,403,809. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

