CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 4,698 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. 4,581,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,983,944. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

