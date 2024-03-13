CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 991.3% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 244,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,694,000 after buying an additional 222,289 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.13. 838,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.67. The firm has a market cap of $381.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

