CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.56 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after buying an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.2% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.61. The company had a trading volume of 181,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,794. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.58. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $259.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

