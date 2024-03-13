CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.98 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 894.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $328,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 23,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $202.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.60 and its 200 day moving average is $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

