CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

TSN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.92. 425,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,232. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

