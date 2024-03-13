CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 70,136 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,136 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.24. The company had a trading volume of 182,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,684. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.26.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

