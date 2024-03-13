CCM Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.70. 272,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,678. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

