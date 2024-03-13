CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the February 14th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Up 0.6 %
CDL Hospitality Trusts stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
