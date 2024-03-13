CEEK VR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.37 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $80.41 million and $14.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10200108 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $19,237,944.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

