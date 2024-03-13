CEEK VR Market Capitalization Reaches $82.24 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $82.24 million and $18.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00017397 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00024101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73,177.92 or 1.00020236 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.00180915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10200108 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $19,237,944.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

