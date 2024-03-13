Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 4.8%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.20 and last traded at $84.65. 1,493,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,300,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,568 shares of company stock valued at $49,436,582 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,116,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

