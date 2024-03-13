Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,210,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,065 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.78% of Centene worth $1,392,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Centene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after acquiring an additional 85,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.