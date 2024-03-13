Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Director Buys $28,200.00 in Stock

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $847.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerspace

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter worth about $886,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.