Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Chevron stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.