Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,282,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,765. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $286.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

