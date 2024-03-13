Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 58.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ:CSSEN opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $25.20.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile
