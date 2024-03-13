CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
CHS Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.
About CHS
