CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
CHS Trading Down 0.0 %
CHSCN stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.
About CHS
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.