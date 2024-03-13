CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

CHS Trading Down 0.0 %

CHSCN stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

