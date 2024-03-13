Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.50

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.50 and last traded at $104.52, with a volume of 57125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,126 shares of company stock worth $37,566,033. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.