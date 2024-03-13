Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 543,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 350,794 shares.The stock last traded at $10.67 and had previously closed at $10.66.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

