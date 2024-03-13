Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) COO Shane Ward Sells 20,473 Shares

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) COO Shane Ward sold 20,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $13,716.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

CDTX stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

