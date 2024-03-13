Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Insider Sells $14,089.43 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Tari sold 21,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $14,089.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,316.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 68.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDTX

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.