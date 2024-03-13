Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.83

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.83 and last traded at $119.59, with a volume of 39946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

