Citigroup Inc. Has $61.67 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $61,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

